Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

SMMF opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $371.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 234.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 430.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

