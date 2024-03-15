Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 106 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after buying an additional 147,329 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,927,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $106.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.40 and its 200 day moving average is $104.33. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $136.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

