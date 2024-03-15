Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 2,014 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 44.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Blackstone by 1,722.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,046,000 after purchasing an additional 476,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 1.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock valued at $38,521,631. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.53.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $124.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.26 and a 200-day moving average of $114.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The firm has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.46%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

