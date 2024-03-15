Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GJUL. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GJUL stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47.

