Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 201.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 53,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $780,522.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,073 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,619.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 53,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $780,522.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,073 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,619.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,324 shares of company stock worth $2,799,034. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

