Sunbelt Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 229,590 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 51,251 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $963,000.

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $87.15 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.57 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.84 and its 200 day moving average is $78.65. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

