Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $369,800,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,394,000 after purchasing an additional 263,944 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after purchasing an additional 262,373 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 19,037.4% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,053,000 after purchasing an additional 205,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.79.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $443.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $476.18.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

