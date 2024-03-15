Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

IWF stock opened at $333.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.34. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.00 and a 12 month high of $337.74. The company has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

