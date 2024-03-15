Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

FDIS stock opened at $80.23 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $60.54 and a 52-week high of $82.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

