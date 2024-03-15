Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $549,000 Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 1,988.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $75,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,211.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $133,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.57 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $49.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.