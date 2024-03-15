Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $561,000 Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,283,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $46.53.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

