Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $561,000 Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,330,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,714 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $1,240,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 23.2% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 572,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 107,782 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,438,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 304,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA opened at $11.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PARA. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PARA

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.