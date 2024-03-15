Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $630,000 Position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter worth $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at $339,000.

Shares of BATS IEO opened at $101.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $738.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.34 and a 200-day moving average of $95.01.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

