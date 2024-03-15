Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $653,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.68. The firm has a market cap of $449.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

