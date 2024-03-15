Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,228,798,000 after purchasing an additional 429,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,010,068,000 after purchasing an additional 108,622 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $773,292,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Tractor Supply by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.1 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $253.87 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.12.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TSCO. Raymond James lowered Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tractor Supply

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total value of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,897.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,087,782 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.