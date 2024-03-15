Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $801,000 Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 509.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,704 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 8.7% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July in the third quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July in the third quarter valued at $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 14,863.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July Price Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $270.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.