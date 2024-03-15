Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $814,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 153.5% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $76.42 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

