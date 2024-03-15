Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $815,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 286.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 62,304 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,252,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

