Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.31% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 93,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 63,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.61. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $30.93.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (HAWX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of global large- and mid-cap stocks outside the US, hedged against movements in the underlying currencies for US investors. HAWX was launched on Jun 29, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

