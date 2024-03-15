Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after buying an additional 33,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after buying an additional 280,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,076,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,307,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,646,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,400,000 after purchasing an additional 77,086 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,767,000 after purchasing an additional 537,300 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.67.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $281.77 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $320.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

