Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 986.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.33 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.23.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

