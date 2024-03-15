Sunbelt Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.07. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

