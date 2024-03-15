Sunbelt Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Stock Down 0.3 %

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average is $44.67. The firm has a market cap of $80.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

