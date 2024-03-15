Sunbelt Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $194.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.73. The stock has a market cap of $96.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 65.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

