Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New $755,000 Investment in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,035,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $492,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $31.35 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average is $27.16.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

