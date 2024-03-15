Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 3,951 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 140,797 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 183,084 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $22.73 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

