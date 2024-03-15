Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 5,727 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 82.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after buying an additional 27,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $338,853,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXUS stock opened at $67.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.85.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.98.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

