Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 620 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 592,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,020,000 after purchasing an additional 341,983 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 464,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after acquiring an additional 174,406 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 440,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 218,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,521,174.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,979.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,739 over the last ninety days. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.52.

Get Our Latest Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $34.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.68. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.