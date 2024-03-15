Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 919 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.57 and its 200 day moving average is $102.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

