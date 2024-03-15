Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

EFA opened at $78.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average of $72.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

