Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,607,000 after buying an additional 269,954 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,029,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,112,000 after buying an additional 81,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,733,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,258,000 after buying an additional 513,167 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,358,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,944,000 after buying an additional 375,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

PFF stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.69.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1703 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.