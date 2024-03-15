Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 198 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.41. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

