Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 2,453 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 809.8% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day moving average is $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $122.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

