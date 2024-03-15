Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 54 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,004 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $243.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

