Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 694 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $40.95 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.78.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

