Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 853 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $158.52 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $159.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

