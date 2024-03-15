Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 986 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 153.5% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVS opened at $76.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

