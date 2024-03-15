Sunbelt Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.82% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WorthPointe LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 4.0% during the second quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 5.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 110,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $248,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of XBAP stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.03.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

