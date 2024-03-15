Sunbelt Securities Inc. Trims Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.87.
Schlumberger Price Performance
Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average is $53.57. The stock has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger
In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $420,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,581 shares in the company, valued at $819,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Schlumberger Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
