Sunbelt Securities Inc. Trims Stake in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Stellus Capital Investment were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 48.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 11.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 159,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 16,355 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 18.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 18,665 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 64.0% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 53,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 21,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 183.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SCM opened at $12.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 16.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 205.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCM shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

