Sunbelt Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 16,002,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,254,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,695,000 after purchasing an additional 203,011 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,169,000 after purchasing an additional 318,955 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 667,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 398,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS:IDV opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.