Sunbelt Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIDU. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,437,000 after buying an additional 131,386 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 409,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,184,000 after purchasing an additional 77,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 368.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 213,127 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after buying an additional 64,113 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $65.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.41. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $49.76 and a 12-month high of $66.34. The stock has a market cap of $889.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

