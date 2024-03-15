Sunlands Technology Group (STG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 22nd.

Sunlands Technology Group Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE STG opened at $10.93 on Friday. Sunlands Technology Group has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $151.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunlands Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sunlands Technology Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sunlands Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

