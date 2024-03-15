Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 600.0% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 33.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 15.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 35.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 26,387 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $13,351,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $765.25.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 4.9 %

SMCI stock opened at $1,130.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $701.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.25. The stock has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 88.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,197,681 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

