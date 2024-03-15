Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.610-0.680 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $558.0 million-$568.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $563.3 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ SGC opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $265.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Institutional Trading of Superior Group of Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 540.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

Featured Stories

