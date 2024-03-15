T Christopher Uchida Sells 2,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $146,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,014.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $55,770.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $59,450.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, T Christopher Uchida sold 381 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $22,551.39.

On Saturday, January 27th, T Christopher Uchida sold 214 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $12,867.82.

On Wednesday, January 17th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $60,300.00.

On Monday, January 1st, T Christopher Uchida sold 376 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $20,495.76.

PLMR opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.83. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.09 and a 1-year high of $84.57. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.21.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Palomar had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLMR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Palomar from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palomar by 0.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Palomar by 26.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 433,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,992,000 after purchasing an additional 89,410 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Palomar by 11.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Palomar during the third quarter worth about $538,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

