T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,790,993 shares of company stock valued at $781,390,056 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $162.86 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.03 and a 200-day moving average of $152.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $193.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

