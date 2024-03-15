Target Co. (TGT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 on June 10th

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the retailer on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Target has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. Target has a dividend payout ratio of 41.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Target to earn $10.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

NYSE TGT opened at $164.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $175.53.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.38.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Quarry LP lifted its position in Target by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Target by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Target by 1,165.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 304,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,380,000 after acquiring an additional 280,519 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

