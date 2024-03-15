Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.00 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 57.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Target Hospitality Price Performance

TH stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $909.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Target Hospitality by 110.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 3.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

Featured Stories

