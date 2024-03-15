Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $8.54, but opened at $10.02. Target Hospitality shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 273,603 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 57.96%. The company had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Target Hospitality’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Target Hospitality by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,265,000 after acquiring an additional 84,998 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 82,718 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,247 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $909.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

